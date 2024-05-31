Longtime pop singer Jennifer Lopez suddenly announced Friday she was canceling her upcoming summer tour, including her Chicago-area stop, according to a statement on her website.

Lopez said she was "heartsick" and "devastated" at the decision to cancel the "THIS IS ME...LIVE" tour, which was scheduled to begin on June 26 in Orlando.

Representatives for Live Nation said Lopez was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…," Lopez's statement read in part.

According to the cancellation announcement, those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

Fans who purchased tickets via a third-party resale site such as StubHub, SeatGeek or VividSeats are encouraged to reach out to their point of purchase for more details.

Lopez's 32-stop tour included 29 shows in the U.S. and three in Canada, running from June 26 to Aug. 17. The singer was scheduled to perform at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on July 26.