Jeff Joniak Sees Important Weekend for Bears at Senior Bowl

Bears commentator previews Bears' trip to Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears will be present and alert at the 2023 Senior Bowl, scouting out potential players to bring to their roster for the next NFL season.

Luke Getsy, the Bears' offensive coordinator, is coaching the American team, so he will get an up-and-close look at the 2023 prospects.

To that, Jeff Joniak, who is commentating on the game, believes the experience will give Getsy and the Bears an advantage on the prospects.

"He's [Getsy] right there eyeballing these guys. He can see who's trying their best," Joniak said on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago. "What kind of interesting qualities and traits fit into their system that he specifically is looking for?"

"And it's a great opportunity for him. It increases his profile amongst his own locker room and his own franchise. It's running the show. It's implementing with a bunch of different coaches. It's not his coaching staff. It's just a bunch of guys pulled from other teams. And so it was a very organized practice today, very organized, very competitive."

In the last Senior Bowl in 2022, the Bears selected three players from the game – Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson and Braxton Jones, who became the team's starting tackle his rookie season.

Jones Jr. is also present at the upcoming Senior Bowl, along with Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles and Bill Polian, who the Bears consult from time to time. Jones recorded four catches and 53 yards during last year's Senior Bowl.

This will be an important weekend for the Bears, according to Joniak.

"You now know what a Bear should be looking like in terms of the traits and the characteristics," Joniak said. "Now you got to look for the talent, and I'm looking at that defensive line and the offensive line.

"What is in the trenches that can be brought to Chicago?"

