Jeep Crashes Into Roseland Home After Police Chase

The car clipped one home and landed in the living room of the house next door

By Marco Stendardo

A police chase that started in south suburban Posen ended Sunday in Roseland on the South Side.

Illinois State police were following a red Jeep on I-57 and I-94 when it exited the expressway and crashed into a fence and home about 2:50 a.m. in the 300 block of West 107th Street, Chicago police said.

The crash ruptured a gas main according to Illinois State Police.

No one was injured, and two males are in Illinois State police custody, police said.

State police said troopers assisted with the pursuit, which originated in Posen, but did not immediately provide further details.

