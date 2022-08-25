Jed Hoyer: 3-4 Cubs to Miss Blue Jays Series Due to Vaccine Rule

Hoyer: 3-4 Cubs to miss Toronto series due to vaccine rule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team president Jed Hoyer said 3-4 Cubs players will miss next week's series in Toronto against the Blue Jays due to Canada’s vaccine mandate.

The Canadian government requires travelers to be vaccinated to enter the country.

Hoyer said the Cubs will announce who those players are during this weekend’s series in Milwaukee.

Teams place unvaccinated players on the restricted list during series in Toronto. Those players do not receive pay or service time, according to the rules MLB and the players union agreed to before the season.

Players on the restricted list do not count toward a team’s 40-man roster, so the Cubs will have room to add any necessary replacement players.

The Cubs could, though, face a 40-man roster crunch adding players back to the 40-man from the restricted list.

“We have to make certain decisions in order to make sure we're able to fill out a roster to be competitive up there,” Hoyer said. “So, yeah, it's not something you look forward to. It's not ideal, but it's also baseball in 2022 when you go to Toronto.

“Really every team has had to go through this exact situation in some form or manner when they go up to Toronto. We're no different. We're just doing in August.”

