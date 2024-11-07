Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statement in the aftermath of President-elect Donald Trump’s projected victory, saying the state will be an ally to “vulnerable communities.”

Pritzker, who was a vocal proponent of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign in the closing stages of the election cycle, thanked supporters for their work, but said that he also sympathized with those who feel “uncertainty” following the conclusion of the race.

"This morning, our most vulnerable communities woke up to new uncertainty about their future, scared that their rights will no longer be protected, and unsure whether this nation still stands with them,” he said. “To women whose healthcare is under even greater threat, to our Black, Brown and AAPI communities, our LGBTQ friends and their families, immigrants and first-generation Americans, our most vulnerable Americans and those with disabilities, to all who have been made to feel unsafe and unwelcome by the Trump campaign and its allies - know that Illinois is your ally. You will always be welcome here.”

Trump will become the second president to serve non-consecutive terms, and will have at least the U.S. Senate under Republican control, with the House of Representatives still up for grabs.

Illinois was one of only two Midwestern states to side with the Harris campaign, with Wisconsin and Michigan both flipping to Trump after supporting President Joe Biden in the last election cycle.

Pritzker, who was elected governor of Illinois in 2018, said that he launched his political career in part because of Trump’s first term in office, and that he intends to ensure that progressive causes will continue to move forward in the state.

"In 2017, I sought public office in large part because of the threat Donald Trump and his allies posed to Illinois, and as governor, I have helped enshrine into state law protections that uphold our common Illinois values,” he said. “That work will continue, and it remains my north star. I will always strive to do what is best for the people of Illinois. When that means working with the next presidential administration that is what I will do, and when that means standing up to it, I believe my record is clear on where I'll be."

Pritzker will next face reelection in 2026, though he has not said whether he will run for office. Reports of a potential presidential run have consistently followed Pritzker, one of the Democratic Party’s top fundraisers. Sen. Dick Durbin will also potentially face a reelection bid in 2026, but has not indicated whether he will run, leaving open a possibility for Pritzker to aim for a Senate seat.