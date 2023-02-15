Jazz Grant Russell Westbrook Permission to Talk to Bulls

Jazz give Westbrook permission to speak with Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Utah Jazz have granted Russell Westbrook permission to speak with prospective teams on the buyout market, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Wojnarowski, who said last week that the Bulls are "a front-runner" to land the the point guard, reported Wednesday that Westbrook and his agent have already talked to the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat.

The Bulls are in the mix to add a player via the buyout market, currently targeting veteran point guards. Russell Westbrook currently is planning to take some time to decide whether he’ll stay with the Utah Jazz or enter the buyout market, which is keeping the Bulls and other teams in a holding pattern. If the Bulls don’t add Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to monitor. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus calls into question the future of Goran Dragić.

