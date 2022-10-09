Jaylon Johnson Inactive for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game

Jaylon Johnson inactive for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game. The Bears announced Jaylon Johnson will be inactive against the Vikings in Week 5 as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Running back David Montgomery is active on Sunday. He was questionable after Friday’s practice as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.

Johnson hurt himself during the week of practice leading up to the Texans game in Week 3. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday. After that the team designated him doubtful to play on Sunday.

“I feel like me coming back is needed,” Johnson said on Friday. “Not even just from a secondary standpoint, just being out there getting back with the team and giving the team a different confidence boost, things like that. So really just ready to be out there playing.”

In Johnson’s place, the Bears made Kindle Vildor the permanent outside corner opposite Kyler Gordon. Then when Gordon moved to the slot in nickel packages, Jaylon Jones took Gordon’s outside spot.

Johnson has yet to be targeted in coverage this season.

Safety Dane Cruikshank, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end/fullback Jake Tonges are all inactive, too.

