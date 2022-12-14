Jaylon Johnson Hilariously Disgusted by A.J Dillon's Nutrition

By Ryan Taylor

WATCH: Johnson disgusted by A.J Dillon's nutrition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson wants legs like Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon, or better known as "Quadzilla."

But, he's skeptical about the journey to get there. 

Johnson is notorious for disliking vegetables. He's told Parkins and Spiegel on 670 the Score multiple times about his animosity for eating his veggies. 

So, when Dillon told him his secrets, Johnson openly surrendered to his kryptonite. 

Despite the lack of greens, Johnson hasn't slowed down. He's allowed a 62.9 percent completion percentage and the lowest quarterback rating of his career – a 98.2 rating. 

He'll have his hands full in the last four games. He'll have to defend the likes of A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson. 

