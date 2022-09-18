Jaylon Johnson Finished Two Straight Weeks Without Allowing a Single Target

Jaylon Johnson allowed zero targets through two weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season.

Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was not targeted in coverage as the nearest defender for the second-consecutive game.



Johnson has gone 61-consecutive coverage snaps without being targeted dating back to Week 18 of last season (51 in 2022).#CHIvsGB | @ChicagoBears — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 19, 2022

From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect. His tight coverage is forcing quarterbacks to move differently through their progressions and keep receivers from getting the football.

Johnson's play so far this season has been exemplary of what Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams hope to see long-term from the defense as a whole.

Unfortunately, not all of the secondary had a game as textbook as Johnson's. Kindle Vildor and rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker struggled. They missed assignments, plenty of tackles and committed penalties.

Hopefully, the secondary can take a page out of Johnson's book as they look forward to Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

