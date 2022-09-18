Jaylon Johnson Finished Two Straight Weeks Without Allowing a Single Target

By Ryan Taylor

Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season. 

Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats. 

From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect. His tight coverage is forcing quarterbacks to move differently through their progressions and keep receivers from getting the football. 

Johnson's play so far this season has been exemplary of what Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams hope to see long-term from the defense as a whole. 

Unfortunately, not all of the secondary had a game as textbook as Johnson's. Kindle Vildor and rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker struggled. They missed assignments, plenty of tackles and committed penalties. 

Hopefully, the secondary can take a page out of Johnson's book as they look forward to Week 3 against the Houston Texans. 

