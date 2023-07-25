Just before Beyoncé gave her final Queen Bey performance at Soldier Field, her husband Jay-Z was spotted dining at a Chicago restaurant.

Jay-Z was seen eating at Bronzeville Soul Sunday afternoon.

"Just ran into Hov at Bronzeville Soul food restaurant on 47th and King Drive," a social media user wrote alongside a photo with Jay-Z. "He came in to support a black establishment."

Jay came to my homie restaurant!!! pic.twitter.com/s0irBNgypV — 100%HATERPROOF (@MajorsDaddy_35) July 24, 2023

The news quickly gained traction with many on social media.

It marked one of multiple moments the couple used to lift up Black-owned businesses in the city.

On Friday, Beyoncé's charity hosted a lunch with 100 Black business owners in the city. The lunch took place at the Four Seasons Hotel, with 10 city business owners receiving $10,000 each.

Just after that, Beyoncé took over Chicago for the weekend, with not one, but two shows at Soldier Field.

The shows, part of a world tour touting the singer's 2022 album "Renaissance," featured multiple costume changes and more than 30 songs each night.

And on top of the Jay-Z sighting and Queen Bey performances, their daughter Blue Ivy also made headlines when she surprised fans.