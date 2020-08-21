Jay-Z, Pharrell Release New Song About Black Ambition

Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated on a number of hit songs throughout the last two decades

By The Associated Press

Jay-Z and (left) Pharrell Williams (right).
Getty Images

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams have teamed up to release a new song about Black ambition titled “Entrepreneur."

The track was released Friday. It is in conjunction with TIME's special cover project “The New American Revolution," which was curated by Williams and includes conversations with Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and others about the inequalities Black people encounter in the U.S.

A preview of “Entrepreneur"was made available Thursday. “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?” raps Jay-Z, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.”

Local

Chicago looting 28 mins ago

National Guard ‘Not a Panacea,' Lightfoot Says After City Council Debate

Chicago Police 35 mins ago

Chicago Officials Hopeful For Quiet Weekend But Will Remain ‘Diligent and Ready': Lightfoot

On the track, Williams sings: “In this position with no choice/The system imprison young Black boys/Distract with white noise."

Williams told TIME the song is “about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with."

“Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages," he continued. “How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

Jay-Z is the featured artist on Williams' song. “Entrepreneur" was produced by the Neptunes, the duo of Williams and longtime collaborator Chad Hugo.

Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated on a number of hit songs throughout the last two decades, including “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)," “Excuse Me Miss," “Change Clothes," “Frontin'" and “Apeshit," also featuring Beyoncé.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us