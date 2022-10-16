Jay Cutler Supplies Victory Cigars for Tennessee After Alabama Upset

Cutler supplies victory cigars for Tennessee after Alabama upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jay Culter didn't attend the University of Tennessee, but he still stepped up after the No. 6 Volunteers upset perennial powerhouse Alabama on Saturday night.

The former Bears quarterback, who attended SEC-rival Vanderbilt, supplied victory cigars to the Tennessee squad after its last-second win.

Why, you ask? Well, it's pretty simple.

“He wanted us to beat Bama,” a Tennessee administrator told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Cutler lost his only college start against the Crimson Tide, a 30-8 beatdown in 2002. But the 39-year-old Cutler was apparently sick of Alabama's SEC dominance, as the Tide are 109-17 in conference play since Nick Saban was hired in 2007.

Saturday's loss was especially painful for No. 3 Alabama, with Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath nailing a 40-yarder as time expired to seal the 52-49 win.

The scene after the game was total chaos. Fans stormed the field and stole the goalpost. Peyton Manning partied in the locker room. It was truly a wild scene, thanks in part to Cutler's cigars.