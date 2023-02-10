Jaxson Stauber Becomes First Blackhawks Goalie to Start NHL Career 3-0-0

Stauber becomes first Hawks goalie to start NHL career 3-0-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaxson Stauber became the first goaltender in Blackhawks history to start his NHL career with a 3-0-0 record after stopping 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Arizona at the United Center.

"It feels great," Stauber said. "Obviously it's a good start. It's pretty cool. Obviously really special with an Original Six team and so many great goalies. It feels good. Got to keep it going, though."

Stauber didn't have his best game against the Coyotes, but he made some big-time saves when the Blackhawks needed him to, particularly on Nick Bjugstad in the third period and Barrett Hayton in overtime. He's given his team a chance to win in all three starts.

"It's been awesome," said Caleb Jones, who scored the overtime winner on Friday. "He's pretty composed back there. He plays the puck well for young guys. He's not afraid of the moment, it doesn't look like he's getting too nervous. He's been playing great for us and he's been consistent, which is always great. He's a really good kid."

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said he didn't know what to expect from Stauber, but acknowledges he's had a nice stretch while Alex Stalock continues to work his way back from his second concussion this season.

"The first game he was very calm and solid in there," Richardson said. "He looked confident, and I think he’s just built off of that. Being around here and working with the guys, and when you’re in the NHL, every day taking in NHL shots, you’re improving, even in practice. I know he’s only played three games, but he’s looked really good in the three games."

In the three starts, Stauber has a 2.29 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. His goals saved above average is 2.61 and his goals saved above expected is 1.29, per Natural Stat Trick.

I don't think anyone is anointing him the future long-term starter for the Blackhawks, but he has been a pleasant surprise early on.

"For him, it’s a great start, but it’s just a start just like any young player," Richardson said. "I’m sure he wants to continue it. He seems to be very focused. ... Happy for him and hopefully he continues."

