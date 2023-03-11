Javier Báez Turns Highlight Reel Play in World Baseball Classic

Javy Báez turns web gem in World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Javier Báez is no stranger to making mind-blowing plays in the World Baseball Classic, and the Detroit Tigers infielder wasted no time while representing Puerto Rico in their first game of the tournament against Nicaragua.

Marcus Stroman showing love to Javier Baez after this incredible play up the middle.pic.twitter.com/V0TW4nkMmF — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) March 11, 2023

Puerto Rico starter and Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman showed Báez some love after the incredible play, where the former North Sider showed off both his range and arm to retire Nicaragua infielder and former Kansas City Royal Cheslor Cuthbert in time.

On top of his contributions with the glove, Báez went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI double, playing a key role in Puerto Rico's 9-1 victory over Nicaragua.

Báez previously represented Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, when he made an iconic no-look tag on a play with Yadier Molina that has become a mainstay of defensive highlight reels.

Puerto Rico advanced to the championship game in the 2017 tournament, where they were blown out by the United States 8-0.

Báez and Puerto Rico will play their second game of the tournament tomorrow night against Venezuela.