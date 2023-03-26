2 Shot and Killed, Child Injured in Jasper County Domestic Disturbance

Two adults were killed and a child was seriously injured in a shooting during a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning in Jasper County, Indiana, according to authorities.

At around 1 a.m., deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office were notified of a "rolling domestic disturbance," the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post. Deputies later obtained information that led them to a home about five miles south of Wheatfield, authorities said. Wheatfield is a town about 20 miles north of Rensselaer.

Once deputies arrived at the home, they immediately heard gunshots and went inside to find a man and woman who had been shot. The woman died at the scene while the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, authorities said.

A child, whose age hasn't been released, was found outside the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate, but say the incident was isolated and that there remains no ongoing threat to the community.