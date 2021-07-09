Chicago Cubs

Jason Sudeikis Throws Out First Pitch at Cubs Game Friday Alongside Kids

By Becca Wood

Steve Green/Chicago Cubs

Second City alum Jason Sudeikis threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game Friday afternoon alongside his two children with a warm welcome from fans.

The "Ted Lasso" creator and star took to Wrigley Field's mound for the game against the St. Louis Cardinals, accompanied by his and ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde's kids Otis and Daisy.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The dad and kids coordinated outfits for the game, complete with classic Cubs jerseys and the team's royal blue baseball hats, as seen in the photo above.

Local

coronavirus metrics 56 mins ago

Parts of Illinois See Surge in COVID Metrics as Delta Variant Concerns Grow

Tokyo Olympics 59 mins ago

Olympic Wrestler Gable Steveson Will Only Do His Signature Move in Tokyo If 1 Thing Happens

Sudeikis' new Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" will premiere season two on July 23.

The Cubs beat the Cardinals for the fifth consecutive time this season in a 10-5 finish in Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field.

This article tagged under:

Chicago CubsChicago baseballJason Sudeikis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us