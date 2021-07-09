Jason Sudeikis Throws Out First Pitch at Cubs Game Friday Alongside Kids

Second City alum Jason Sudeikis threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game Friday afternoon alongside his two children with a warm welcome from fans.

The "Ted Lasso" creator and star took to Wrigley Field's mound for the game against the St. Louis Cardinals, accompanied by his and ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde's kids Otis and Daisy.

The dad and kids coordinated outfits for the game, complete with classic Cubs jerseys and the team's royal blue baseball hats, as seen in the photo above.

Sudeikis' new Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" will premiere season two on July 23.

The Cubs beat the Cardinals for the fifth consecutive time this season in a 10-5 finish in Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field.