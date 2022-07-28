Jason McCourty ‘Super Impressed' With Bears Receiver Darnell Mooney

Jason McCourty 'super impressed' with Bears Darnell Mooney originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Mooney has been the talk of the town this offseason.

First, The Athletic posted an intriguing feature story about Mooney's midnight workouts, humility and selective financial choices.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Justin Fields mentioned he and the third-year wide receiver met late at night to get their timing right and run routes. The two are hoping to develop a chemistry and synergy that lasts long-term during the Bears' rebuild.

Now, on Good Morning Football, Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty mentioned the time he practiced with Mooney.

"I was super impressed," McCourty said. "I admit I didn’t know who he was. But he’s crazy quick out of breaks."

13-year veteran Jason McCourty just said on @gmfb that he practiced against Bears WR Darnell Mooney last year:



“I was super impressed. I admit I didn’t know who he was. But he’s crazy quick out of breaks.” @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/nMyXaLWqaZ — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 28, 2022

McCourty was a sixth-round pick, so he can appreciate Mooney's hard work and escalation to becoming a prime offensive target. (Mooney was a fifth-round pick.)

Conveniently, McCourty mentioned the one thing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy wants Mooney to focus on this offseason -- getting off the line quickly and perfecting his routes.

It's nice to know a venerable cornerback in the league thinks highly of Mooney's craft. He'll be taking over as the number one option in Getsy's offense, which left Bears fans wincing at the idea without Allen Robinson (signed with the Los Angeles Rams).

Nevertheless, during the early stages of the Bears' rebuild, it's important to develop the pieces the team hopes to keep long term. Fields and Mooney are definitely two names that fall under that list. They will be spectated under a microscope this season.

The Bears continue training camp this week with practice on Thursday.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.