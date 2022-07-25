Jaquan Brisker on Soldier Field: ‘It's Actually Beautiful in Person'

Brisker on Soldier Field: 'It's actually beautiful in person' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Newly drafted Bears safety was left nearly speechless during his first walk-out onto Soldier Field.

In the Bears' YouTube series called "1920 Football Drive," he couldn't help but bask in the moment on a sunny Chicago day.

"Hearing the crowd right now, just picturing it," Brisker said. "This is crazy. It's actually beautiful in person. "

When asked "As expected?" by the camera-person, he responded "Yeah, way better. Way better."

This should bode as a positive sign that Brisker will ultimately sign with the Bears. He is the only rookie left to sign his deal. According to reports, the two parties are still hashing out the details to keep him in Chicago.

NFL rookies have the power to avoid signing their deal and re-enter the NFL draft next season. The last notable rookie to do that was Joey Bosa, who ended up signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

As far as Soldier Field goes, the Bears won't be playing there much longer. So, if Brisker ends up playing in Chicago, he should be prepared to move out to Arlington Heights to play.

While still a ways away, the organization is expected to close on the land in early 2023 and start the process of building a new stadium.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is holding a press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the city's proposals for creating renovations to the stadium in an attempt to keep the team in Soldier Field for the future.

