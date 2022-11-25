Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Out for Bears-Jets Game in NFL Week 12

Injury report: Brisker, Gordon ruled OUT for Jets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without their top two draft picks when they take on the Jets this Sunday. The team ruled out both cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker due to concussions. Each man was held out of practice all week.

With Brisker out, the Bears will likely turn to DeAndre Houston-Carson as the team’s starting strong safety beside Eddie Jackson. Replacing Gordon takes a couple of people, since he plays both outside corner and slot corner. On the outside, the team has used Kindle Vildor when Gordon moves to the middle. Jaylon Jones has filled in as the team’s backup slot corner.

Brisker has been a steady contributor beside Eddie Jackson in the back of the defense. He’s been challenged at times with misdirection run plays, but for the most part he’s been a reliable tackler and opportunistic when the ball comes his way. With Roquan Smith in Baltimore, Brisker’s 73 tackles now rank second on the team, behind only Jackson’s 77 stops. Brisker is No. 1 in sacks, however, with three. He also has one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Gordon has faced more scrutiny as a rookie cornerback, since opposing quarterbacks have often decided to target him instead of standout corner Jaylon Johnson. Gordon has steadily improved all season. He’s gone from being targeted an average of eight times per game through Weeks 1-5, to targeted an average of 3.5 times in Weeks 6-11. Gordon is tied for second on the team with four passes defended. He also has one forced fumble and one interception.

The Bears likely won’t announce whether or not Justin Fields will start this Sunday until gametime. Fields was a limited participant for the third-straight day on Friday due to his non-throwing shoulder injury (although Wednesday’s status was an estimate since the team held walkthroughs). He’s officially listed as questionable to play against the Jets.

When asked if Fields has been cleared for contact, Matt Eberflus said “He’s cleared as limited, (Friday).” That meant Fields could participate in individual drills and a certain amount of team period reps. Eberflus wouldn’t say how many team reps Fields received, and how many went to backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. Eberflus said that Fields is feeling better every day, and said the team wants him in if he’s 100% good to go. That will come down to the amount of pain Fields feels, his strength in the shoulder and his ability to run the offense without any restrictions.

It’s not all bad news on the Bears injury report. Teven Jenkins put together a full week of practice as he recovers from a hip injury and has no game designation for Sunday. The same goes for backup safety Dane Cruikshank who’s been battling a hamstring injury. The Bears will also be without special teams contributor Sterling Weatherford, since he has a concussion, as well.

