Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs

ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets.

The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late hits are rarely penalized. From Brisker's point of view, NFL officials allow Fields to take a beating while protecting the other quarterbacks in the league.

That was on full display Sunday during the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields took several massive hits, a few of which appeared to be late, but none got the yellow laundry out of the officials' pocket. On the other side, the officials flagged Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon for a low hit on Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. The penalty was questionable at best.

That's a call Fields doesn't get. Brisker is sick of it.

“He very tough," Brisker said of Fields after the loss. "Especially, the league, if that was different quarterback, they would be throwing hella flags. A lot of flags. I feel like the league has to look at that. It’s crazy how many times he gets hit in the head every single game, but he still gets up. Gets hit out of bounds, late, or near the white.

"If that was Tom Brady, Jared Goff, or anybody like that, they throwing flags immediately. Just as you seen today. They threw a flag to Mariota, and he tripped over himself. I feel like they got to respect Justin some more and look at him as a quarterback because, obviously, there you should be more flags. He’s getting targeted every single game and none of them are being thrown.”

Brisker has no clue why Fields is officiated differently.

“I do not know," Brisker said. "Maybe because he’s strong, he’s physical. I don’t know. He’s a quarterback. I feel like he should get the same – it should be equal. Just like everybody else."

Right guard Teven Jenkins agreed with the premise but opted not to go Brisker's route to avoid a fine.

Fields injured his left shoulder on the first play of the Bears' final drive. On the next play, Fields rushed up the middle for 4 yards before sliding down. He was popped after he slid but didn't get a flag.

The second-year quarterback said after the game that he felt he was hit late on that play and should have been given 15 yards and a first down.

Pretty wild this wasn’t flagged pic.twitter.com/vYLknGjCR4 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) November 21, 2022

Instead, Fields' pass on the next play was picked off by Jaylinn Hawkins, ending the Bears' comeback attempt.

Fields said he was in a lot of pain after the game and isn't sure if he would be able to play next Sunday when the Bears face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Bears send in plays to the league after every game for feedback to help teach their players. They might want to send in a few of the late hits Fields took Sunday in Atlanta to try and get him the same calls most of the other quarterbacks in the NFL enjoy.

