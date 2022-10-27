Jaquan Brisker Claims Mac Jones Intentionally Kicked Him in Patriots-Bears

Jaquan Brisker claims Mac Jones intentionally kicked him on this play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New England Patriots' decision to bench Mac Jones after three offensive series wasn't the only controversy surrounding the second-year quarterback Monday night.

In the second quarter of Monday's game at Gillette Stadium, Jones scrambled for an eight-yard gain that ended with him sliding and kicking his right foot up in the air. Jones' foot made contact with the groin region of Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who went down to the ground in pain.

"That's why D-linemen don't like quarterbacks."



Peyton breaks down Mac Jones' QB slide 😭 pic.twitter.com/9AeW1UlhZQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2022

Joining the "Bernstein & Holmes Show" on 670 The Score in Chicago on Wednesday, Brisker said Jones came up to him and apologized for the kick after the game. But Brisker still believes Jones kicked him intentionally.

"Looking back, when he first slid, he had tried to trip me, so I feel like the second time was intentional," Brisker said. "After looking back at the film, it looked intentional. But after the game, he came up to me and apologized. But I’ll say, the first two times, it looked very intentional during those slides."

Brisker said he tried to avoid Jones by jumping into the air, but that Jones "kicked his foot up" to make contact with him.

"It was very intentional to me," Brisker added.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among those who took Brisker's side after the game.

Brisker quickly got his revenge on Jones, recording the interception that sent Jones to the bench in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. Jones apparently was contrite in his interaction with Brisker after the Patriots' 33-14 loss, while the rookie safety opted to take the high road.

"I think he said he didn’t mean to do it or something like that," Brisker added. "...I just told him I hope he can get healthy and things like that, good luck."

It doesn't sound like Jones will face any discipline for his actions, however, and he'll be fully focused on making a statement with his play next Sunday when he gets the (expected) start against the 5-2 New York Jets.