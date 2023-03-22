Japan Holds Up Seiya Suzuki Jersey With World Baseball Classic Medal

Japan honored Seiya Suzuki after WBC win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki withdrew from the World Baseball Classic as he continues to deal with an oblique injury.

It was unfortunate for Suzuki, who missed representing his country on the international stage. Japan would go on to beat the United States in the final to win their third championship.

And while celebrating on stage with the trophy and their medals, Suzuki's Japanese teammates found a way to honor him.

They held up a Suzuki jersey on a hanger, with a winner's medal hanging around it.

Team Japan holding up a jersey and medal for Seiya Suzuki (missed tourney due to injury) during World Baseball Classic championship celebration. pic.twitter.com/O2EmSHFEb9 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 22, 2023

It was a wonderful gesture from the team for Suzuki.

The expectation is Suziki will likely need to begin the season on the injured list. Suzuki is pain free and has resumed light catching, plus running and agility work on top of some other strength training.

"Athletes in general -- he is one of them -- all these guys want to be back as soon as possible," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I give him a hard time every single day, just in fun. I know it's driving him crazy, but he's sticking to the plan. He's trusting the trainers and staying on path. They communicate every single day, and they stay within the boundaries but try to push those if he's feeling better."

During his rookie season, Suzuki hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 RBIs while stealing nine bases and batting .262 for the Cubs.

He figured to be in a formidable outfield of himself, Cody Bellinger in center and Ian Happ in left field.

