Janet Jackson's Upcoming ‘Together Again' Tour Includes Stop in Tinley Park

Janet Jackson announced she will hit stages across the United States for her 2023 tour, "Together Again."
The outing will roll from April to June, with Jackson set to stop in 33 cities throughout her trek. The artist is slated to perform May 27, 2023, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.
Jackson's upcoming shows tally as her first concert tour since 2019. According to Live Nation, the latest venture will celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment, focusing on two of her critically-acclaimed albums, “The Velvet Rope” and “Janet.” New music is also on the way, Live Nation said.
Illinois-native Ludacris will head on the road with Jackson, performing as a special guest across all dates.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Pre-sale tickets will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and general-public tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday on Live Nation.
Jackson's full tour dates are as follows:
- Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
- Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
- Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
- Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
- May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- June 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 3 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- June 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- June 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- June 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
- June 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- June 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- June 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena