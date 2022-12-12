Janet Jackson's Upcoming ‘Together Again' Tour Includes Stop in Tinley Park

Janet Jackson announced she will hit stages across the United States for her 2023 tour, "Together Again."

The outing will roll from April to June, with Jackson set to stop in 33 cities throughout her trek. The artist is slated to perform May 27, 2023, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Jackson's upcoming shows tally as her first concert tour since 2019. According to Live Nation, the latest venture will celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment, focusing on two of her critically-acclaimed albums, “The Velvet Rope” and “Janet.” New music is also on the way, Live Nation said.

Illinois-native Ludacris will head on the road with Jackson, performing as a special guest across all dates.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and general-public tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday on Live Nation.

Jackson's full tour dates are as follows: