Jane Lynch, Matt Walsh Join Illinois Celebrities for ‘All In’ Campaign

We’re all in this together: That’s the message Gov. J.B. Pritzker and celebrities from Illinois hope to share in a new statewide campaign called “All in Illinois" announced Thursday.

The campaign is highlighted by a series of public service announcements featuring famous Illinois natives like Jane Lynch, Matt Walsh and Jackie Joyner-Kersee that reinforce the state’s guidance to practice social distancing and stay home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Lynch, who was born in Dolton, starred in a PSA with her dog, Rumi.

“Thinking about how all of you are staying at home and doing your part to stop the spread of this awful virus,” she explains. “You're all heroes to me, saving each other from catching this and Rumi and I are both very proud of you."

I’m #AllInIllinois! And so is Handsome Rumi. Pledging our commitment to the cause. Join me--stay home, stay safe, learn more at https://t.co/ldj3AzxtkL pic.twitter.com/GwhsLLU4nT — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) April 2, 2020

“We are grateful to all of our well-known Illinoisans for participating in this effort to unite all of our residents during these trying times,” said Erin Guthrie, Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “We are confident these messages will help increase awareness of how critical it is to stay home and work together to flatten the curve of this virus.”

The PSA celebrity videos can be viewed by visiting EnjoyIllinois.com/Allinillinois.