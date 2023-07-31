A rare mosquito-borne virus, most often reported in the Upper Midwest, has been detected in Michigan

Two Michigan residents have contracted Jamestown Canyon virus, a mosquito-borne disease referred to as "rare but emerging" by the Cleveland Clinic, according to state health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Friday that human cases of the virus have been confirmed in Macomb and Oakland counties, marking the state's first cases of the year. Like other mosquito-borne illnesses, Jamestown Canyon virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has contracted the disease by feeding on an infected animal.

The majority of people who contract the virus don't exhibit any symptoms, but some might become ill within two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, according to Michigan DHHS. The most common symptoms are a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and a severe headache. Serious complications, such as neurological diseases meningitis and encephalitis, can occur as well.

While found throughout much of the U.S., most cases are reported in the upper Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is classified as rare, though the CDC has noted an increase in reported cases in recent years, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The CDC received 267 reports of the virus between 2012 and 2021, most often in Wisconsin and Minnesota. In 2021 alone, 32 cases were reported.

There are currently no vaccines to prevent Jamestown Canyon virus, but you can reduce the risk of infection by taking general precautions against mosquito bites. Those include using Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents, wearing lose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants and repairing holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

Other recommendations to prevent disease include staying inside at peak mosquito hours, like dusk and dawn, removing sources of standing water to reduce mosquito breeding habitats and sleeping inside or under protective netting while outdoors.