James Bond exhibit to debut at the Museum of Science and Industry

Do you want a martini shaken, not stirred?

You can’t get one at the Museum of Science and Industry Chicago, but you can see 13 vehicles and over 90 artifacts in its new James Bond exhibit.

Appropriately titled "007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond," the exhibit debuts on March 7.

The showcase is the first-ever official exhibition to focus on the science and technology behind the world's longest-running movie franchise. Visitors will be able to see gadgets, props, vehicles from the films and more.

The prototype jetpack from “Thunderball” and the modern Gravity Industries Jet Suit will even be present. There is also a lab space inspired by “Q” --- the source of secret field technologies in the Bond movies.

Credit: Museum of Science and Industry

Tickets for the exhibit are $10 and can be purchased online. If you're planning to visit in the daytime, tickets for general admission cost $17 per adult and $10 per child. Daytime hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can stop by on select evenings, too. The exhibit will be open for special hours, starting at 6:30 p.m., on March 23, 24, 28 and April 5. The rest of the museum will be closed on these evenings.

Special hours tickets cost $35 per adult and $20 per child.

It's important to note that museum entry fees do not cover the cost of the Bond exhibit ticket, which must be purchased separately.

The exhibit will wrap up on Oct. 27.