Jalen Rose ‘Anticipates the Bulls Are Gonna Blow This Thing Up'

The Bulls are in a tough position, fighting to snag a low-seeded playoff spot with minimal games left on the schedule. Currently, after the All-Star break, the Bulls sit one spot out of the play-in with a 26-33 record.

Because of the inevitable underachieving season the Bulls will endure, one ex-NBA player and analyst believes management will decide to restart.

"I anticipate the Bulls are going to blow this thing up," Jalen Rose said on ESPN's NBA Today. "And I think after this season, don't be surprised if they try to trade a LaVine and try to figure out if they want to keep a Vucevic. Because when you give up a player like Franz Wagner and you give up all of those assets to the Magic and you're all in the same position.

"That ain't where you want to be."

In contrast to Rose's comments, Bulls Vice President Artūras Karnišovas already mentioned the Bulls' interest in re-signing their big man during a media session after the trade deadline.

“He’s having an unbelievable year,” Karnišovas said of Vucevic. “And you know we want him to be here.”

And while reports surfaced about the New York Knicks' interest in LaVine as the clock winded down on the day of the trade deadline, nothing surfaced, and the Bulls stood pat entirely.

It's an evaluation period for the Bulls as they head into the final stretch of the season. They recently announced point guard Lonzo Ball will not return this season due to his knee discomfort; they also announced their signing of point guard Patrick Beverley to the team.

Their plan for this season is set in stone. But, Rose thinks they'll have different ideas over the summer during the offseason.

