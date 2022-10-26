Jalen Hurts Welcomes New Teammate Robert Quinn Amidst Bears Trade

Jalen Hurts welcomes new teammate Robert Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Eagles loaded up on ammunition ahead of a largely anticipated playoff run in the NFC.

The team traded a future fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn. The Bears will reportedly pay the majority of Quinn's contract for the rest of the year, and the Eagles will get a star defensive end heading into the rest of the season.

What does their star quarterback have to say on the matter?

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts concludes his press conference with a note on new pass-rusher Robert Quinn: “The weather changes but we don’t in regards to our goals and what we want to accomplish. We will welcome him in. He’s done this. I can’t wait to meet him and get it rolling.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 26, 2022

Howie Roseman is pleasing Philadelphia fans by loading up the roster with a Pro Bowl-caliber defensive end.

Adding to an already premier NFL defense (the Eagles have the fourth-best defense in the league as of this writing), Quinn could take the pass rush to a new level if the Eagles can return him to his 2021 form. Last season, Quinn broke the Bears' franchise record for single-season sacks, racking up 18.5 to surpass Richard Dent.

However, this season, Quinn's season has gone quite literally in the opposite direction. He has one sack, eight tackles and three quarterback hits through seven weeks.

Can the Eagles get him back to peak form? That remains to be seen.

However, for a team that already ranks in the top half of the league in sacks, there's a solid chance the situation alleviates pressure off of Quinn. In Chicago this season, he was without Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman on the defensive line.

Now, he'll join a line led by Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham in hopes he can help their defensive front.

The Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL and are poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.

How far can Quinn help push them?

