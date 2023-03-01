Jalen Carter Arrest Warrant Prompts Statement From Kirby Smart

Georgia coach issues statement on Jalen Carter arrest warrant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has released a statement following news that his former player, Jalen Carter, has a warrant out for his arrest. On Wednesday, Georgia police secured a warrant for Carter’s arrest after implicating him in street racing, which resulted in a crash and the deaths of a Georgia football teammate, and a member of the Bulldogs staff.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said in a statement posted by Ian Rapoport. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

The crash took place before 3 a.m. on Jan. 15., just hours after the Bulldogs finished celebrating their national championship victory at Sanford Stadium.

Previous to the report of his arrest warrant, Carter was widely believed to be a top-four pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and many projected the Bears could select him. It’s unclear how this report will affect his draft stock, but prospects have seen their names fall down draft boards after similar stories broke. In 2016, Laremy Tunsil was regarded as the top left tackle in the draft and a possible top-five pick, but moments before the draft started Tunsil’s Twitter account was hacked and published a video of him using a gas mask bong. Tunsil was passed over by two teams who drafted left tackles, and was ultimately selected No. 13 overall.

Carter was scheduled to speak with the media at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the NFL Combine, but according to multiple reports Combine officials said Carter was part of a group of athletes who got held up during medical assessments. None of those players, including Carter, were made available to the media.

The Bears rostered several players who had run-ins with the law last year. Wide receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges last July when he was found in a Taco Bell drive through with THC edibles and three guns in his car, according to a police report. Matt Adams was booked with misdemeanor gun possession in June, because hadn’t registered for his Illinois Firearm Owners ID card. In April, Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. Per TMZ, police found Pringle doing donuts on a public road with another adult and his son in the car.

The NFL draft begins Apr. 27.

