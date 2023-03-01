Jalen Brunson Sports Patrick Kane New York Rangers Threads

Jalen Brunson sports Patrick Kane Rangers threads originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jalen Brunson must've gotten the hookup at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks point guard was seen sporting a Patrick Kane, New York Rangers sweater ahead of his game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Brunson is a Chicago native and naturally a Kane fan. He attended Stevenson High School and was awarded the Mr. Basketball award and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award twice.

The Blackhawks traded Kane ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline.

The Hawks sent Kane to his preferred destination in New York for a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Kane is set to make his debut with the team on Thursday, reportedly joining ex-Hawks teammate Artemi Panarin on his line.

It's tough seeing the name "Kane" don a different sweater; Brunson gave Hawks fans a sneak peek at how it'll look ahead of Kane's debut game as a Ranger on Thursday.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.