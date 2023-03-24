Jake Paul Says He Did Ayahuasca With Packers' Aaron Rodgers

Jake Paul says he did ayahuasca with Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In August of 2022, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" he went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020. Ayahuasca is defined as a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes.

On Friday, Jake Paul, professional boxer and YouTuber, claims he participated with the Chicago Bears' enemy in ingesting the ayahuasca on the very retreat Rodgers spoke of on the podcast.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca," Paul said to CBS Sports. "He's more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that."

Rodgers won the league MVP award in 2020 and 2021 after he claimed to have participated in doing ayahuasca. He said the psychedelic drink helped him perform better in those seasons, and attributed some success to his experience.

Earlier this offseason, Rodgers also participated in a "darkness retreat" on the West Coast to further contemplate his future. As it stands, the MVP quarterback is planning on being traded to the New York Jets. The Packers and Jets are yet to agree on a trade for Rodgers.

Like Rodgers, Paul said he also planned on participating in a separate darkness retreat.

"It's funny, I was planning on doing the darkness retreat later this year," Paul added.

Paul, who has taken the professional boxing world by storm, lost to 23-year-old Tommy Fury earlier in March. He now stands 6-1 with four knockout wins.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.