Jake Burger, Oscar Colás Shine in White Sox Extra Innings Win

Burger, Colás shine in White Sox extra innings win

This was not a win where everything culminated together and each faction of the White Sox performed to perfection.

Their bullpen struggled, as they went through six pitchers and gave up two earned runs between the cohort. And it took the bats a while to heat up. But they fought relentlessly to earn a win against the Orioles in the 10th inning from a walk-off single from Oscar Colás.

Jake Burger was an important factor. In this series, he's hitting .500 with three hits, four RBIs and two patented "Burger Bombs." He smacked a ball 404 feet in the second inning to \tie the game and keep the White Sox in it. This game saw five tie scores, evidence of each team's determination to win.

"Wherever they need me, that's what I'm gonna do," Burger said after the game. "I'm gonna prepare myself as best as I can for every game. Let the results do the talking."

Burger has gracefully stepped into Yoán Moncada's everyday spot at third base, as the latter focuses on nursing a back injury on the injured list.

He's been incredible in the lineup, letting the bat do the talking for his game. He's slashing an uncanny .308/.357/.923 this season and using his big bat to help the offense. Burger's not the defensive savant Moncada is at third base but a reputable understudy for the Sox.

Grifol recognizes the value Burger brings and doesn't undersell his talents.

"Jake's a big part of this lineup right now," Grifol said after the game. "He can hit the ball out of the ballpark. He had some good ABs. He saw the ball really good. He's not a real emotional guy, he lets the game come to him."

Rookie outfielder Oscar Colás finished the job in the 10th inning with a walk-off single that bounced off the right field wall. An RBI double from Yasmani Grandal in the at-bat prior helped tie the game in the final frame before Colás finished the job with the first pitch of his at-bat.

"It was great to see Colas get that big hit," Grifol said. "We all know the talent, we all know what he's capable of doing. He just needs to relax and enjoy the big leagues. He's got plenty of time to play here."

Colás has been an excellent piece on both sides of the ball, performing eloquently in right field and finding a way to hit the ball and get on base. He's slashing .256/.319/.349 as he navigates his first season in the major leagues.

It's not every day a rookie gets the chance to give his team a walk-off win in a pivotal game in the early going. But Grifol is comfortable with the young buck getting a shot. He's been adamant about throwing Colás into the deep end of the water and watching him learn to swim.

"He's got to go through this. It's simple," Grifol said. "These are the situations that are gonna expedite that. I was comfortable with him at the plate there."

One hopeful characteristic of this game was the South Side's ability to grab the win without performing their best. By no means did the collective play outstanding baseball. The pitching staff walked 10 batters, including two walks home to give the Orioles two runs. The Sox' woes with runners in scoring position continued, too. They left five of six runners stranded in scoring position.

This is a game where the stats won't tell the full story. Their grit and denial to throw in the towel showed a lot of character. The White Sox are in the early stages of figuring out who they are as a team, and Saturday's walk-off win gave them a glimpse into the answer.

"It was a very important at-bat with a lot of pressure," Colás said. "For me to be able to come through in that moment was very important. It was a good moment."

