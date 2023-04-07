Jake Burger hits bomb at PNC Park with son in attendance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox infielder Jake Burger had a big moment in what is just his second game of the season, taking Pirates veteran southpaw Rich Hill deep to put the South Siders up 5-2 early on in Pittsburgh.

JAKE BURGER RAKES pic.twitter.com/fQBfWzvSMN — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 7, 2023

While the long ball was the 10th of Burger's big-league career, it was the first time his son Brooks was in attendance to watch him play, giving Burger a moment that will likely be cherished for a lifetime.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Dad hit a homer for Brooks first MLB game! pic.twitter.com/fDZ2XIDPfU — Ashlyn Burger (@AshlynCarmela) April 7, 2023

Burger played a total of 66 games with the White Sox heading into this year, including 51 appearances last year. Burger, who turns 27 on Monday, was called up earlier this week after Eloy Jimenez was placed on the 10-day Injured List for a strained left hamstring.

The moment provided one of the bright spots in what was a wild interleague duel full of potent offense, as the White Sox dropped the season opener 13-9.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.