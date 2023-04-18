Jake Burger Adds Important Spark to White Sox Bench Players

Jake Burger adds important spark to White Sox bench originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During spring training, Pedro Grifol was specific about wanting his bench players to excel at a specific aspect of the game. Instead of having all-around, utility players on the bench, Grifol wanted players who can be elite in a certain area.

As of lately, Jake Burger has been elite at hitting the long ball. During the second game of Tuesday's twinbill against the Philadelphia Phillies, Burger added his fourth home run in four days with a 3-run homer in the first inning.

"Can't make mistakes on him," Grifol said of Burger after the game. "And if you do, he's strong enough to miss hit a ball out of the ballpark and he's strong enough to hit a ball 118 miles an hour. He's picking us up big time. I'm confident everybody's gonna start doing their thing here."

Burger has five home runs on the season, tied with Luis Robert for the most on the White Sox and the sixth-most in baseball.

His latest "Burger Bomb" on Tuesday went well over 400 feet and 118 miles per hour off the bat. Burger's home run on Tuesday is now the second hardest-hit home run in MLB this season, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Chris Kamka.

The left field rocket called for an iconic celebration from Burger and Elvis Andrus, who finished off a handshake each biting into an imaginary burger. Burger mentioned the two created the handshake during spring training.

"I had the double, the 116 (mph) and I thought that one was gonna be the hardest hit all year," Burger said. "Fortunate to get that one today. Felt good coming off."

The offense got off to a hot start to open the season, leading MLB in hits and having one of the best team batting averages. Lately, however, they've gone cold a bit. They rank below average in home runs and runs scored.

But Burger has helped keep the White Sox' bats alive.

This season, he is carrying an outrageous 1.441 OPS along with a .308 batting average. He's currently filling in for Yoán Moncada, who is serving time on the injured list nursing a back injury.

Can Burger find a way into a more active spot in the lineup upon Moncada's return?

That remains to be seen. Burger's fielding ability isn't up to standard with that of Moncada's, nor adequate to earn him an everyday spot. But he has the hot hand and it might be wise of Grifol to find room for him in the batting order once the White Sox are fully healthy again.

