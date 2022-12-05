Jaire Alexander Watched Bears' N'Keal Harry Catch From Jumbotron

Jaire Alexander watched Harry catch from Jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander watched Justin Fields throw the ball to N'Keal Harry down the sideline while defending him from the Jumbotron, according to the Green Bay Packers star corner.

Step inside the mind of Jaire Alexander. What did he see on the 49-yard catch allowed against Bears WR N’Keal Harry? “Man, that was lucky.”



Full quote ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NpgdJCXJwk — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 4, 2022

"Man, that was lucky. I was getting ready to pick that one too," Alexander said. "I was getting ready to pick it, but then he held the ball, and he ran somewhere. And as he's running, I'm looking on the Jumbotron. I'm like, 'Wow, he really just threw it.' So, I'm like 'Oh, snap.'"

"It was my first time ever seeing the ball get thrown on the Jumbotron while I'm running. It was crazy."

According to the once Pro-Bowl corner, he watched Fields throw the ball to Harry – who connected for the 49-yard gain – from the Jumbotron.

That's certainly an audacious way to go about defending a 50-50 ball downfield against Harry, who is six inches taller and 32 pounds heavier than Alexander.

Alexander also had something to say about his former Packer teammate and draft-class companion, Equaniemous St. Brown, who caught a 56-yard pass over Alexander in the first quarter.

"Nothing. Man, he a scrub," Alexander said of St. Brown after the game. "I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch."

Alexander had a roller coaster-like game.

He allowed the two aforementioned deep bombs, but recorded a late-game interception that helped seal the victory for the Packers. St. Brown ran the wrong route, and Alexander capitalized.

Either way, the Bears got their licks on a rival corner and made him look silly.

