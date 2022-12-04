Jaire Alexander Calls Former Packer Teammate St. Brown a ‘Scrub'

Alexander calls former teammate St. Brown a 'scrub' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the second quarter, the Packers failed to convert on fourth down, giving the Bears the ball on their 37-yard line.

On the first play of the Bears' ensuing possession, Justin Fields aired out the ball to Equanimeous St. Brown, who hauled in the bomb over former Packers teammate Jaire Alexander.

But, to Alexander, the play meant very little about his thoughts on St. Brown.

"Nothing. Man, he a scrub," Alexander said after the game. "I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch."

Jaire Alexander on what he thought after giving up that 56-yard catch to former teammate Equanimeous St. Brown:



St. Brown's catch set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown.

Later, however, St. Brown ran the wrong route – according to Fields – and Alexander jumped his route for an interception to help seal the victory for the Packers.

Alexander got earned his revenge, but St. Brown landed some shots.

The two ex-teammates were both taken by the Packers in the 2018 NFL draft. Alexander was taken with the 18th overall pick in the draft and St. Brown was drafted in the sixth round.

St. Brown was not signed back to the Packers after spending the first three seasons of his career in Green Bay. He didn't produce much, recording just 543 yards and one touchdown over three years.

In Chicago, he's held a more paramount role in the team's offense. He's caught for just south of 200 yards and one touchdown during his time with the Bears. St. Brown's helped the team's passing offense develop, as evidenced by his deep grab on Sunday.

The Packers may have gotten the last laugh, defeating the Bears for the eighth straight time 28-19. But, the Bears recorded some over their laughs against them during Sunday's contest – St. Brown's included.

