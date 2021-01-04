Watch Live: Blake Family Holds News Conference Ahead of Charging Decision

The family of Jacob Blake plans to hold a news conference and march Monday in Kenosha ahead of a decision on whether charges will be filed in the police shooting of the Wisconsin man, WTMJ, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, reported.

Monday's news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

In preparation of potential protests, several safety measures will be put in place throughout the city such as the designation of a demonstration space, limitations on city bus routes, road closures, curfew and protective fencing, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a news release.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from a white police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after Blake opened an SUV’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Jacob Blake is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses. Video posted on social media appears to show police officers in Kenosha shoot at a Black man’s back seven times...

The shooting was captured on video and circulated quickly online, fueling large protests in Kenosha that caused millions of dollars in damage to public and private property. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teen from suburban Antioch, is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during one night of unrest.

A charging decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley is likely to be announced before the middle of January. Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.

Blake's family and supporters are calling for charges against Sheskey.

“We want justice and healing for Jacob Blake, the Blake family, and our Kenosha community,” said Tanya McLean, Executive Director of Leaders of Kenosha (LOK). “Officer Sheskey fired seven shots into an unarmed man’s back, on a block where our children walk to school and our families go to church. All of us, Black, white, brown, native and newcomer, deserve to be safe in our own neighborhoods, and that means holding police officers accountable when they brutalize us.”

The march is set to take place following Monday's news conference.

The Kenosha Common Council will also be considering an emergency declaration during a scheduled meeting Monday evening, according to WTMJ.