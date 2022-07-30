mega millions

Jackpot Hitter Wasn't the Only Mega Millions Winner in Illinois. Someone Else Won $1 Million

A ticket that matched five out of six of the Mega Millions numbers worth $1 million was sold in Berkeley

Illinois doesn't just have one Mega Millions winner. While a player scored the jackpot ticket in Friday's drawing, another one bagged a $1 million prize.

A ticket that matched five out of six of the Mega Millions numbers worth $1 million was sold at the SRB Food Mart, at 1625 Taft Ave., in Berkeley, according to the Illinois Lottery.

This is the fourth Illinois Lottery player to win a $1 million prize with Mega Millions so far this year. Earlier last week, another $1 million ticket was sold at the JM Food Shop, at 11200 N. IL Route 47, in Huntley.

Excluding the jackpot, over 390,000 Illinois Lottery players won prizes totaling more than $2.5 million.

As for the $1.337 billion jackpot, the winner -- who has yet to claim their prize -- beat the staggering one in 302.5 million odds and matched all six numbers drawn.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The player purchased the jackpot ticket a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, located at 885 E Touhy Ave.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the store that sold the jackpot ticket is a pretty big winner, too; it will receive a half million dollars just for selling the ticket. The store in Berkeley also will receive a cash bonus of $10,000 for selling the $1 million winning ticket.

After a months-long hunt for a winner came to a close, the Mega Millions jackpot will reset to $20 million, with a new drawing to be held at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

