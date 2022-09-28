Jackknifed Dump Truck Closes 4 Lanes on Inbound Dan Ryan Expressway, Delays Expected

Delays are expected and Chicago Fire hazmat crews are on the scene after a dump truck heading inbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway jackknifed and spilled fuel on the road, officials said.

According to authorities, the accident occurred just before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday between Roosevelt Road and Taylor Street.

All four lanes of the expressway are currently closed between 59th Street and Roosevelt Road, state police confirmed. A reopening time was not provided.

According to NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin, drive times on the inbound Dan Ryan from 95th Street to downtown Chicago are clocking in at 126 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.