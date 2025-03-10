The iconic fast food chain Jack in the Box will return to the Chicago area this summer with as many as 10 new restaurants set to open in the city and the suburbs, the company said in a release.

The new locations, part of a "strategic expansion into Chicago," were first announced in the 2024, with locations planned for Chicago, Countryside, Tinley Park, New Lenox, Plainfield, Naperville, Carol Stream and Lake in the Hills over the next two years.

During a first quarter earnings call on Feb. 25, 2025, the company announced the eight company-owned restaurants would open in the summer of 2025, along with two additional franchisees expanding to Chicago.

According to a previous release, the new openings mark the first time in four decades the brand will have a presence in Chicago.

The restaurant had previously said the Chicago locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering options and will be open 24-hours a day and feature the chain's iconic late-night "24/7 cravable menu." Other popular Jack in the Box menu items include burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes and breakfast.

In January, Jack in the Box announced it was adding new Jack Wrap flavors onto menus, including a Fajita Jack Wrap and a Caesar Jack Wrap.

Jack in the Box did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment Monday.