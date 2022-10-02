Jack Harlow Decorates Concert Set With Bears' Justin Fields Jersey

Jack Harlow decorates concert set with Fields jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jack Harlow flashed his Chicago fandom on Saturday night.

The Kentucky rapper built a set on stage at his concert in Chicago to look like a garage, with a basketball hoop for fans to shoot on and a working garden hose.

He also decorated the set with a Chicago Bears Justin Fields jersey.

Here are a couple of photos where you can spot the jersey from the crowd:

Justin Fields jersey spotted at Jack Harlow's concert in Chicago last night pic.twitter.com/pILRG1O9oE — Ryan Taylor (@rytay_) October 2, 2022

Harlow has musical ties to Chicago, performing at a plethora of clubs early on in his career before playing Lollapalooza as one of the main artists in the summer of 2021.

He performed at the University of Illinois-Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena as part of his "Come Home the Kids Miss You" tour.

Fields and the Bears play the New York Giants on Monday hoping to keep their winning record above water.

