J Balvin, Ozuna to Headline Chicago's New Sueños Latin Music Festival

Latin music stars like J Balvin and Ozuna will be taking center stage Memorial Day weekend at Chicago's new Sueños festival, which is said to be the largest Latin Reggaeton event to hit the city.

In Grant Park, Sueños is set to feature artists like Myke Towers, Nathanael Cano, Jhay Cortez and Fuerza Regida, among others, on May 28 and 29, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday.

The festival is open to those age 18 and older and will include a main stage, multiple bars, Latin food vendors, a Ferris wheel, free water stations and a number of activities, according to the website.

Are you ready?



In partnership with @lollapalooza and @BajaBeachFest, we're excited to announce @SuenosFestival - the largest Latin Reggaeton music event to touch Grant Park Memorial Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/DXWCzpRDV2 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 8, 2022

Presale ticket sales begin Friday at noon, though people can register now for presale access.

A general admission 2-day pass will be on sale for $199, while VIP costs $500. Tickets will be available here.

Sueños organizers said proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be required to enter the event, though official plans won't be announced until a later date.

Taste of Chicago and the Air and Water Show are also among other spring and summer festivals set to make a return in 2022, many at "nearly their pre-pandemic size and scope," city officials announced.

Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the dates for several notable festivals and special events hitting the city over coming months.

After events were moved to a virtual platform in 2020 and reimagined in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's festivals are said to return in a similar format to before the pandemic brought a number of new restrictions.

Here are the latest spring and summer events set to happen in Chicago:

Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, April 3 – Dec. 18

(800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, April 3 – Dec. 18 Chicago City Markets (citywide including Daley Plaza): May – October

(citywide including Daley Plaza): May – October Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 28

(Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 28 Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 28 – Sept. 3

(Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 28 – Sept. 3 Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 12 – Aug. 30

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 12 – Aug. 30 Chicago Gospel Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, June 4

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, June 4 Chicago Blues Festival (citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, June 9–12

(citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, June 9–12 Taste of Chicago (citywide including Grant Park): Saturdays, June 11, 18 & 25 (neighborhood Taste pop-ups) and Friday – Sunday, July 8–10 (a bite-sized Taste in Grant Park)

(citywide including Grant Park): Saturdays, June 11, 18 & 25 (neighborhood Taste pop-ups) and Friday – Sunday, July 8–10 (a bite-sized Taste in Grant Park) Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, June 20 – Aug. 18

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, June 20 – Aug. 18 Chicago SummerDance (citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park — and the SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park): select dates July 6 – Sept. 17

(citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park — and the SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park): select dates July 6 – Sept. 17 Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): Saturday & Sunday, August 20 & 21 at 10am – 2pm; practice runs on Friday, Aug. 19

(North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): Saturday & Sunday, August 20 & 21 at 10am – 2pm; practice runs on Friday, Aug. 19 Year of Chicago Dance Showcase (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, Aug. 27

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Saturday, Aug. 27 Chicago Jazz Festival (citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, Sept. 1–4

(citywide and in Millennium Park including Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Thursday – Sunday, Sept. 1–4 Chicago House Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Friday, Sept. 16 — plus ancillary community events and more, dates TBA

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Friday, Sept. 16 — plus ancillary community events and more, dates TBA SummerDance Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Saturday, Sept. 17

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Saturday, Sept. 17 World Music Festival Chicago (citywide): Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 9

DCASE will also permit hundreds of neighborhood festivals and special events this year, according to the announcement.