Chicago Theatre

It's The Last Weekend to Catch ‘LetterKenny Live' in Chicago

The comedy show that follows life in a rural Canadian community is coming to the Chicago Theatre on Sunday

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Get a taste of life in the fictitious Canadian town of LetterKenny when comedy show "LetterKenny Live" ventures into Chicago this weekend.

The show is a nod to actor and screenwriter Jared Keeso’s hit TV programming "LetterKenny," and it will wrap up its 35-stop tour shortly after visiting the city.

During the live 90-minute performance, fans can catch tightly-scripted on-stage sketches, stand-up routines, screenings of clips and a glimpse into the show’s forthcoming 11th season.

After being postponed from Feb. 19 due to COVID, the performance will start at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Chicago Theatre. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they are available through various resale websites, such as StubHub and SeatGeek. 

Shows in Michigan and Minnesota will round out the “LetterKenny Live” tour. 

This article tagged under:

Chicago Theatrecomedy showletterkenny
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us