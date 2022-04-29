It's The Last Weekend to Catch ‘LetterKenny Live' in Chicago

Get a taste of life in the fictitious Canadian town of LetterKenny when comedy show "LetterKenny Live" ventures into Chicago this weekend.

The show is a nod to actor and screenwriter Jared Keeso’s hit TV programming "LetterKenny," and it will wrap up its 35-stop tour shortly after visiting the city.

During the live 90-minute performance, fans can catch tightly-scripted on-stage sketches, stand-up routines, screenings of clips and a glimpse into the show’s forthcoming 11th season.

After being postponed from Feb. 19 due to COVID, the performance will start at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Chicago Theatre.

While tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they are available through various resale websites, such as StubHub and SeatGeek.

Shows in Michigan and Minnesota will round out the “LetterKenny Live” tour.