It's National Cheeseburger Day. Here's Where You Can Grab Deals

What better way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day other than digging into the beloved dish?

In honor of the cheeseburger's big day Sunday, several fast-food chains and restaurants are loading up on deals.

Here's where you can score specials:

Applebee's

Reminding customers that "life is too short life is too short to miss out on the beautiful things," Applebee's is plating any handcrafted burger with classic fries and a fountain drink for $10.99. Customers can find the special online or through the Applebee's mobile app.

Burger King

Loyalty program members can get a free cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $1 through the Burger King mobile app.

McDonald's

McDonald's will offer customers a free double cheeseburger with a $1 purchase through its mobile app.

Wendy's

Users of the Wendy's mobile app will be able to snag a free Dave's cheeseburger with any purchase until Wednesday.

Steak n' Shake

Anyone who downloads the Steak n' Shake rewards app can grab a free specialty milkshake to pair with their order.