‘It’s Like a Nightmare:’ Family Mourns Loss of Chicago Store Clerk Killed During Robbery

The cousin of a convenience store owner, who was fatally shot during a robbery Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, says her family still can't believe what happened.

Mohammed Maali was shot and killed at about 1:45 p.m. after four robbery suspects entered his store on East 71st Street in the Park Manor neighborhood. Mali shot the offenders, striking two, after they took the drawer from the cash register, police said.

On Saturday, police announced a 13-year-old and 15-year-old were both charged with Maali's murder.

In an interview with NBC 5, Hibba Haleem, Maali's cousin, described her loved one as the "most amazing person you'd ever meet in your life."

"[He] will give you the shirt off his back for you," Haleem said. "If you need anything, he's there for anyone."

Haleem said her cousin just opened the convenience store a few months ago, and he didn't even had a chance to plan a grand opening.

"...trying to make a better life for his family and everything to make sure everybody is taken care of, and his life is just cut short by idiots," she added.

Although police said Friday night a total of four people had been arrested, two of the suspects still have yet to be charged.

"Whoever did this, what did they get out of this? They didn't get one thing out of it. Nothing." Haleem said. "Some got shot. Some were in jail."