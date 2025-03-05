‘It's just so sad': Family of 15-year-old shot outside Perspectives Charter High School shares update on recovery

The family of a 15-year-old girl who was shot in front of her high school in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood is speaking out as she recovers from the shooting.

“An honor roll student just trying to go to school, getting caught in the crossfire, something she had nothing to do with,” cousin Trevon Bosley said.

His cousin is still recovering at Comer Children’s Hospital with the bullet still lodged in her thigh, according to family.

“She’s stable, she’s in a lot of pain and it’s just sad that she can’t even go to school, a place that should be safe, a place that she likes to go too without fear of being shot,” he said.

The chaos unfolded as students were making their way into Perspectives Charter High School near 88th Street and Lafayette Avenue. Chicago police said a black sedan pulled up and two men got out and opened fire just before 8 a.m.

“She was just getting ready to walk in and some people ran past or whatever and they started shooting and she was struck,” he said. “It’s just so sad.”

The shooting prompted the school to go on a soft lockdown, causing panic and fear for many parents waiting to reunite with their kids.

Perspectives Charter issued a statement to NBC 5 one day after the shooting saying in part:

“Yesterday morning, a Perspectives student was shot outside of our school. Our thoughts are with the students, their families, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on a soft lockdown, and the Chicago Police Department responded immediately. This remains an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement. We are also working closely with the Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security to ensure safe passage home for all students. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Counseling and support services are available for those in need.”

Bosley is thankful no one else was hurt and said what happened is more than just personal. He’s been fighting to end gun violence.

“It was just disheartening for me, especially knowing all the work we try to do with the gun violence prevention and already losing a cousin, and losing a brother to gun violence and this,” he said. “It just really shakes you up and it hurts you.”

His mother, Pam, is the co-founder of Purpose Over Pain, a support group for parents who lost children to gun violence. In 2023, he was invited to the White House by the Biden Administration for the launch of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“I’m trying to remain hopeful that we will continue to make more changes, but you know, you do have days and situations where you get a little down,” he said. “I’m trying to remain hopeful that you know the work that we’re doing is making an impact and that we should keep it going.”

As of the latest update, the 15-year-old victim is in fair condition. The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.