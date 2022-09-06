It's Getting Darker, Earlier. What Time is Sunset in Chicago?

It may only be September in Chicago, but the days are already getting shorter, the nights are getting already getting longer, and the mornings are already getting chillier.

And, of course, the sunsets are getting earlier.

On Aug. 8, the city of Chicago saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. Unfortunately, that trend is only going to continue.

According to the website Time and Date, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 14.

On Sept. 15, the sun is expected to set at 6:59 p.m.

Following that date, the Chicago area will lose nearly two minutes of daylight per day for the rest of the month, and will hit another key benchmark on Sept. 27, when there will be fewer than 12 hours of daylight for the first time since the spring.

By the end of October, Chicago will have sunsets occurring before 6 p.m., and will be receiving less than 10 and a half hours of daylight per day.

The earliest sunset of 2022 will occur Dec. 16, when the sun will go down at 4:22 p.m. The day with the smallest amount of daylight will also take place during that time of year, with less than nine hours and 11 minutes of daylight on Dec. 21.

What Time Does the Sunrise in Fall?

Throughout the month of August, the sunrise in Chicago hovered between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m., according to Time and Date.

Those minutes have already begun to creep up. By Sept. 15, Time and Date says Chicago's sunrise will hit 6:30 a.m. And by Oct. 13, Chicago will see a 7 a.m. sunrise.

Nov 6., when clocks shift back for Daylight Saving Time, Chicago will continue to see the sunrise after 7 a.m.