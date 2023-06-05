It's ‘Ferris Bueller' day in Chicago. Here's what that means, and how you can celebrate

To some, it's just a regular old Monday. But to super fans of an iconic Chicago movie, it's the anniversary of the day Ferris Bueller decided to play hooky from school and take a trip into the city.

June 5, 2023 marks the 37th anniversary of the day from the John Hughes movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and in honor of the special day, On Location Tours is holding a "Ferris Bueller's Day Off Walking Tour" across Chicago.

According to tour guide Dan Goldrosen, it begins with a stop at the Art Institute.

Next up: Dearborn Street, where Ferris famously jumped on a float during the Von Stuben Day Parade and joined in to sing a pair of songs. After, that, it's a walk to the Chicago Board of Trade, "where Cameron practiced his hand signals while Ferris asked Sloane to marry him," the tour listing says.

The final stop on the tour is at the Willis Tower, known at the time at the Sears Tower. In the movie, Sloane, Cameron and Ferris take the elevator all the way up, and pressed their foreheads up against the window of Skydeck.

"Ferris advises us that life moves pretty fast, and if you don't look around once in awhile, you might just miss it," Goldrosen says. "And what a better place to look around then the tallest part of Chicago."

While the tour hits a handful of spots, it doesn't visit all of them. Notably missing are stops at Wrigley Field (the Cubs are out of town), where Ferris caught a foul ball, and a visit to the fancy French restaurant Chez Quis, where Ferris pretends to be the Sausage King of Chicago. And, reminder -- it's not an actual restaurant, its a historic Queen Anne home.

The tour costs $19.86 per person in honor of the year the film was released. As of 7:35 a.m., three spots were left on the 12 p.m. tour. More information can be found here.