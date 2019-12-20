‘It’s Been Tough:’ Witness Recounts Horrific Crash in Suburban Lake Villa

Multiple bystanders jumped into action Thursday evening in the moments following a horrific crash that killed a woman and infant in north suburban Lake Villa.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 59 and Beach Avenue. A 64-year-old Spring Grove woman and 1-year-old boy inside a Nissan died in the crash. A 3-year-old girl, the young boy's sister, was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, and last listed in critical condition.

Ken Reynolds, the owner of a nearby auto detail shop, was working when he heard a massive "boom," and immediately ran outside to see what happened.

"[It] sounded almost like a cannon went off," he said.

Reynolds said he and other witnesses tried to open the vehicle's door, but were unable to get into the backseat.

"It was just crunched that we couldn't see in there," he said. "...We were just trying to let them know that help was on the way."

According to police, a pick-up towing a trailer was merging from the right shoulder of Route 59 when the woman driving the Nissan struck the rear of the pick-up, causing her vehicle to roll over. The Nissan was then struck by a southbound vehicle, police said.

For Reynolds, the accident hit close to home with Christmas only days away.

"Almost like she took her last breath with me, because I had her arm, and I was trying to, you know, dislodge the door, get the door open, and it’s been tough," he said.