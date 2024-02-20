‘It's a game changer;' New parvo treatment saving lives at PAWS Chicago

A breakthrough new treatment for canine parvovirus (parvo) is now available at PAWS Chicago.

The shelter is the first in Chicago, and among the first in the country, to use Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal antibodies.

The treatment was developed by Elanco Pharmaceuticals.

"It is an injection given intravenously, so directly into the vein, as a one time injection. Ideally the moment we make a diagnosis of parvovirus," said Dr. Emily Yacker, a veterinarian at PAWS.

After months on a waiting list, PAWS received its first shipment in September. Since then, they've successfully treated 18 puppies.

"If we can get this antibody into them as soon as possible, we shorten that time of them feeling terrible by multiple days," Dr. Yacker said.

"The staff time, doctor time, nurse time, to actually care for these patients is enormous. If we can reduce that time, we open ourselves up to being able to caring for other homeless animals that really need us," she said.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and attacks white blood cells and the GI tract, most often in unvaccinated puppies and dogs. Common signs are lethargy, loss of appetite and fever.

"It takes a virus that was formerly so deadly and devastating, and it makes it manageable and lifesaving in 100% of cases, as long as we catch it early enough and treat it," said Susanna Wickham, the CEO at PAWS Chicago.

"At most shelters, not at PAWS, but at traditional shelters or at a city pound facility, parvo would be a death sentence because it is so highly contagious that it infects the entire unvaccinated population of puppies," Wickham said.

The injection is used in addition to traditional fluid and IV therapy, and isolation. Doctors at PAWS say it significantly improves recovery time, which means less suffering.

Parvovirus is most common when the weather is warmer. With springtime around the corner, PAWS says it's preparing for an influx in cases.

"We made a commitment to Chicago Animal Care and Control, which is the city pound, that we would take 100% of their parvo positive puppies, bring them to PAWS, treat them, and put them through our adoption program to find a home," Wickham said.